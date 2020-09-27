Russian researchers have proven the effectiveness of using modified short DNA fragments to restore sensitivity to an anticancer chemotherapy drug for cervical cancer.

Scientists at the Institute of Chemical Biology and Fundamental Medicine (ICBFM) of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences synthesize compounds called modified oligonucleotides, which are short DNA fragments with chemical groups attached to them, which endow the created oligonucleotides with additional beneficial properties, he said in an interview with TASS Oleg Markov, Researcher, Laboratory of Biochemistry of Nucleic Acids, ICBFM SB RAS.

According to him, such compounds are considered promising in the field of creating new generation drugs.

For many years, the main problem has been the efficient delivery of the created drugs into the cell.

“As part of our study, it was shown that cervical cancer cells resistant to chemotherapy, after treatment with synthesized compounds, restored sensitivity to an antitumor chemotherapy drug,” said Maxim Kupryushkin, deputy head of the laboratory of nucleic acid chemistry at the ICBFM SB RAS.

According to him, this approach will potentially significantly increase the effectiveness of the chemotherapy used.

According to scientists, these compounds not only effectively penetrate into cells, but also can reduce the survival of tumors, acting at the genetic level. As expected, using the same modifications, but for other oligonucleotides aimed at different molecular targets, it will be possible to create promising gene-targeted drugs for the treatment of various types of diseases.

Earlier in September, it was reported that an international team of scientists, together with the Tyumen State University (Tyumen State University), created nickel-based compounds that are able to effectively fight cancer cells.