The AARI reported that you can search for the northern lights even in the south of Russia

Russian scientists have given advice to northern lights hunters: to do this, residents of the country will have to monitor several factors. This is reported in Telegram-channel of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI).

As the press service of the institute reported, Russians need to pay attention to the value of the geomagnetic activity index and data on the occurrence of solar flares. If you get the right moment, you can look for the northern lights even in the south of Russia.

“Forecasting magnetic storms has a short-term period, but if there were flares on the sun, then with a high degree of probability the northern lights will appear in the sky,” noted the AARI.

The Northern Lights are one of the most famous natural phenomena in the Murmansk region; hunting for them is a popular pastime for guests of the region. You can see the northern lights in the Murmansk region from late August to mid-April. Bright flashes of different colors in the sky appear due to the fact that charged particles from the solar wind penetrate the upper atmosphere. At the same time, the sky glows most powerfully at the Earth’s poles, which is why tourists go to the Arctic to observe the northern lights.