At the Kurchatov Genomic Center (NRC “Kurchatov Institute” – GosNIIgenetics), work is underway to create microorganisms that can produce large quantities of so-called essential amino acids. The peculiarity of these substances is that the human or animal body cannot synthesize them, they enter it only with food. In agriculture, these are the most important components of feed.

Scientists use special enzymes – “molecular scissors”, with which they edit cell genomes to obtain the desired strains in various bacteria, including corynebacteria, bacilli and other protozoa.

Already today, the specialists of the Kurchatov Genomic Center have managed to increase the production of lysine, threonine and valine by microorganisms a hundredfold, and in the near future they plan to achieve the same results for tryptophan.

These substances are necessary for the normal growth and synthesis of body tissues, serve as a source of energy in muscle cells. In nature, essential amino acids are synthesized by microorganisms, plants and fungi.

