Yakut scientists decided to clone a mutant birch

Russian scientists decided to clone a mutant birch growing near the village of Sinsk in the Khangalassky district of Yakutia. About it informs YASIA portal.

An unusual tree with a huge number of branches grew on the island of Khatyn-Aryy on the Lena River. Due to the density of the crown, the trunk of the birch is not visible – you can see it only when you come close to the tree.

“Such a dense crown is due to a multiple increase in shoot branching due to a mutation that is not transmitted through DNA or seeds,” said Aitalina Efimova, senior researcher at the Botanical Research Department of the Institute of Biological Problems of Permafrost, Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

She noted that in 2021 and 2022, scientists took samples of branches, seeds and land in which birch grows – now scientists are conducting experiments on cloning it. Experts urged to protect the unique tree from excessive visits by tourists to its growing area, breaking branches and trampling the soil.

Previously, scientists from Yakutia have extracted biological material from the carcass of a huge ancient bison, which will make it possible to clone an extinct animal. The approximate age of the find is from eight to nine thousand years.