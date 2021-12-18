Scientists from Russia commented on the data that loss of appetite is an unexpected symptom of the omicron strain COVID-19. Expert opinion leads RBC.

“I can assure you that when infected with any strain, patients lose their appetite. I don’t know why it came out specifically for the omicron, ”said Elena Meskina, an infectious disease specialist, pediatrician, professor of the Department of Pediatrics at the Vladimirsky Moscow Regional Research and Clinical Institute.

According to the doctor, patients with coronavirus lose their taste and smell, and, accordingly, their appetite decreases.

“In general, COVID-19 causes fatigue and, consequently, low mood, which can be associated with loss of appetite. I do not think that this is a specific symptom on the basis of which a diagnosis can be made, ”says Larisa Popovich, director of the Institute for Health Economics at the Higher School of Economics.

In her opinion, each patient manifests the coronavirus through different symptoms. Popovich added that the only thing that the previous strains had in common was lung damage, but the omicron strain could cause bronchitis.

Earlier it was reported that in the UK they called the loss of appetite an unexpected symptom of the omicron strain. Such conclusions were made by journalists based on data from a study by the ZOE COVID Study.