Scientist Gave 2.3 Million Rubles to Fraudster Posing as Governor of St. Petersburg

An elderly Russian scientist from St. Petersburg lost over two million rubles after a call from scammers, reported “Fontanka”.

According to the publication, the 88-year-old leading researcher at the Federal Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) received a call from a fraudster who introduced himself as the city governor. He claimed that money had allegedly been stolen from the city budget, and that the transfers were carried out through his accounts.

As a result, the scientist withdrew 2 million 320 thousand rubles and handed them over to a courier, who allegedly had to deposit the money into “safe accounts.”

A criminal case has been opened under the article on fraud on an especially large scale. On Friday, a 27-year-old unemployed man from the village of Kuchanikha in the Novosibirsk region was detained on suspicion.

In May, telephone scammers in St. Petersburg defrauded 72-year-old professor of “the power of thought” Konstantin Korotkov of 270 thousand rubles. He contacted the police and said that he had received a call from telephone scammers who introduced themselves as government employees. They warned the professor that someone wanted to steal money from his card. Then the scammers sent him a link on Telegram and said that Korotkov should click on it. After the professor opened the link, the scammers wrote off his money.