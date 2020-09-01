The usual vacation schedule will remain in Russian schools in the new academic year. TASS…

The agency’s correspondents were informed about this in the press service of Rospotrebnadzor.

Representatives of the department noted that the holidays will be organized according to the schedules that the schools planned earlier.

“These can be so-called modular vacations, and in quarters,” the press service said.

Recall that from September 1, against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, a special schedule for the start of lessons will be organized in schools of the Russian Federation, which will avoid a massive gathering of children. Lunches and class breaks will also be organized at different times.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor reported that this year access for parents will be limited in Russian schools. In this case, parent meetings will be held online.