Minister of Education Kravtsov announced the weekly performance of the national anthem in schools from September 1

Starting from the new academic year, children in Russian schools will sing the national anthem once a week before classes. This was announced by the Minister of Education of Russia Sergey Kravtsov. TASS.

He added that from September 1, schools will also introduce the mandatory raising of the state flag at the beginning of the school week.

According to Kravtsov, the Ministry of Education is going to equip all Russian schools with state symbols in 2022-2023.

The decision to raise the flag of Russia before the start of classes in schools was previously announced by the authorities of the Voronezh and Kaluga regions, as well as the Khabarovsk Territory. Governor Mikhail Degtyarev recalled the support for this initiative at the federal level.

Earlier, Kravtsov said that from the new academic year, first-graders will begin to study the history of Russia in other subjects. In his opinion, children can be told about the past of their region during the lessons on the World Around.