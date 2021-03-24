The new textbooks on social studies for schoolchildren include a course on family studies, in which high school students will be told about the birth and upbringing of children. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Education Sergei Kravtsov, reports TASS…

“A lot of people talked about the family studies course, about the education course in general. These moments have been taken into account, including in the new textbook of social studies, ”the minister said.

The development of the course “Family Studies” or “Family Happiness” in 2017 was taken up by the Russian Academy of Education with the support of the Andrew the First-Called Foundation and Anna Kuznetsova, Ombudsman for the Rights of the Child in Russia. It is assumed that training will begin from the ninth grade, when students will be told about family values, the difference between love and falling in love, and how to behave in conflicts. The program for tenth graders is devoted to the birth and upbringing of a child, for eleventh graders – to issues of law and various approaches to education.

Earlier, Sergey Kravtsov announced that in many colleges and technical schools, the term of study would be reduced to two years.