State Duma Deputy Skroznikova Proposes Introducing Surveys in Schools to Combat Bullying

In Russia, they wanted to introduce anonymous surveys in schools to combat bullying after the attack in Chelyabinsk. The corresponding proposal was made by a member of the State Duma (SD) Committee on Education Anna Skroznikova, reports TASS.

The appeal has already been sent to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. According to the deputy’s initiative, schoolchildren are planned to be asked every year about bullying and abuse by other students and teachers.

It is assumed that the survey results should help identify the most disadvantaged schools, which are in the “red zone” of risk. Psychologists are planned to be sent to such educational institutions to conduct preventive work.

It is noted that the shortage of school psychologists in Russia is about 50 thousand people. According to the authors of the initiative, it will not be possible to provide each school with a full-time psychologist, including due to a lack of funding, but preventive work based on surveys to identify bullying can help change the situation.

The attack on a school in Chelyabinsk by a student occurred on Monday morning, September 16. The boy brought a hammer into the classroom and began randomly beating up schoolchildren. According to the latest information, five people were injured, including a biology teacher.