Russian schoolgirl Daria Kovaleva from Voronezh was able to prove the presence of an error in the textbook recommended for use and achieved a revision of her assessment for the USE in social studies. Writes about this “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.

According to Kovaleva, in preparation for the exam, she used a textbook included in the federal list of recommended manuals, and memorized the definitions of various terms and concepts given there. During the exam, she gave the definition of the term “social mobility” according to what was written in the textbook, but the commission that considered her work considered the answer incomplete and lowered her grade – the girl received 99 points.

The schoolgirl decided to challenge this decision and filed an appeal. As a result, the commission agreed with her arguments, acknowledged the existence of an error in the manual and gave Kovaleva a well-deserved 100 points.

“100 points is a great advantage in the competition for admission and, in my opinion, the goal of every student. As for admission, yes, I study in the direction and in the university I dreamed of getting into, ”the girl shared. According to her, she managed to enter a budgetary place at the National Research University Higher School of Economics (NRU HSE). Kovaleva is a student of the Sociology program.