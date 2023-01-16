In Ryazan, a schoolgirl had a heart attack after a conflict with the principal

In one of the schools in Ryazan, a student had a heart attack after a conflict with the director. Local residents demand to remove the woman from the post of head of the educational institution. The corresponding petition was created on portal change.org.

The incident occurred at school number 62. The director criticized the high school student for coming in a warm sweatshirt that did not match the school uniform. According to the mother, her daughter is very sick and has heart problems.

“It was I who made her dress warmer, because she can’t be cold at all. And the director, without understanding, began to shout at her. My daughter called me and said that from such humiliation she began to cry, which provoked another heart attack. She began to choke from the intense pain in her chest. I came and took the child home, ”the woman wrote on VKontakte.

The Russian woman also clarified that she did not call an ambulance, because her daughter is afraid that she will be left in the hospital. “At home I gave her her medicine and by the evening she felt better. It’s just that I had to persuade her to go to school again the next morning, ”she said.

A petition demanding the dismissal of the school principal was posted by a certain Vladimir Fomin. It has already been signed by more than 1.3 thousand people.

