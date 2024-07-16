Rosobrnadzor: the right to retake the Unified State Exam will be granted in the following academic years

Russian schoolchildren will be allowed to retake one of the Unified State Exam subjects under the new rules in the following academic years. This was announced by the head of Rosobrnadzor Anzor Muzaev in an interview RIA News.

According to the official, the initiative was successfully tested.

The proposal to allow retaking one subject of the Unified State Exam in the year of the exam was first made by President Vladimir Putin during his address to the Federal Assembly. Repeated attempts for schoolchildren will take place until the end of the admissions campaign to universities, so that they have time to submit all documents for admission taking into account the results of the retake.

In April, the Russian Ministry of Education and Science and Rosobrnadzor published a draft order for the new USE-2024 schedule.

The main period of the Unified State Examination took place from May 24 to July 5.