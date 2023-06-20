E1.ru: schoolchildren from Yekaterinburg poisoned themselves en masse in a camp near Pervouralsk

Schoolchildren from Yekaterinburg poisoned themselves en masse in the country camp named after A. Gaidar near Pervouralsk. About this regional portal E1.ru told the mother of one of the victims.

The Russian woman explained that her son was sick at first, and then he had a fever. According to the woman, the first-aid post at the country camp is overcrowded.

“Children vomit in turn, the management is silent about everything, teenagers themselves complain and ask to be taken home,” she shared in a conversation with the publication.

Representatives of the regional Rospotrebnadzor deny the outbreak of intestinal infection. At the same time, the service confirmed that minors turned to health workers in the institution with abdominal pain and nausea.

Sanitary doctors have already organized an inspection.

Earlier it was reported that in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug, five teenagers were poisoned by alcoholic beverages and medicine at a party. The regional prosecutor’s office began an investigation.