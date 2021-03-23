In the Russian city of Abdulino, Orenburg region, two schoolchildren discovered a women’s wallet with a hundred thousand rubles and helped return it to the owner. This is reported by the OrenGrad portal with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Eighth-grader Alexander Ovsyannikov and third-grader Bogdan Ermolov walked through the parking lot for taxi drivers and noticed a wallet on the ground. Inside were bills in the amount of 100 thousand rubles. The friends conferred and took the lost item to the police station.

It turned out that a resident of Abdulino came to the police station shortly before they applied. She stated that she dropped her wallet when she got out of the car. The woman complained that there was a large sum inside.

As a result, the police gave the Russian woman a wallet with money. Conscientious schoolchildren are planned to be encouraged, however, how exactly has not yet been decided.

Earlier it was reported about residents of Omsk who took 50 thousand rubles to the police station, which they received from an ATM by mistake. The police returned this amount to the bank and closed the case, and the Russians were thanked for their kind deed.