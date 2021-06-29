In the city of Uryupinsk, Volgograd Region, a ninth-grade graduate was denied a certificate due to food arrears. This was reported on website the prosecutor’s office of the region.

According to the department, the mother of the student raised two children alone. Due to the difficult financial situation, she still had a debt for food for her son. The educational institution said that they would not give the child a certificate until the woman pays the debt.

“Based on the results of the inspection by the Uryupinsky interdistrict prosecutor, the school director was warned about the inadmissibility of violations of the law,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The graduate has already received his certificate of basic general education. The department noted that the document on the completion of the ninth grade, according to the law, must be issued to those who have successfully passed the state final certification.

Earlier, at the Ural Polytechnic College of Yekaterinburg, a student had a lower grade for a diploma due to hair color. According to teachers from the examination board, the young man’s green hair “ruined everything”, so he gets a grade of “good” instead of “excellent”.

Later, the student got a higher grade for the defense of the diploma after the scandal. According to the graduate Roman Shcherbakov himself, the examination committee apologized and stated that there was a misunderstanding.