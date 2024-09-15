Moscow schoolboy stole jewelry worth 10 million rubles from his grandmother

An eleventh-grader from Moscow stole jewelry worth 10 million rubles from his grandmother. About the incident in the Russian capital it became known Shot.

“According to Shot, the eleventh-grader from Volokolamskoe Shosse took advantage of a moment while his grandmother and mother were not home, collected all the jewelry, stuffed it into a backpack and took it to a pawnshop. There, the gold and diamonds were exchanged for a substantial sum,” the report says. It is specified that the student spent the money he received in online casinos and night clubs.

Later, the 70-year-old grandmother accused the young man of theft. He initially denied the charges, but then moved in with relatives.

The elderly woman contacted the police; she estimated the damage at 10 million rubles.

