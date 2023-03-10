Mash: in Moscow, an 11-year-old schoolboy was hospitalized due to intoxication from yogurt

In Moscow, an 11-year-old schoolboy got drunk on yogurt he drank for breakfast. The child was urgently hospitalized. This is reported by the Telegram channel Mash.

At school, the fifth grader felt good, communicated with classmates. However, later the Russian student began to behave strangely. His tongue began to stutter, his motor skills were disturbed, blood began to flow from his nose. The teachers called the doctors. In the hospital, the boy had a blood test and found ethyl alcohol.

The doctors reported the incident to the police. It soon became clear that the boy had a liver disease – fatty hepatosis. The internal organs could not digest yogurt, and because of this, the body released endogenous alcohol into the blood.

