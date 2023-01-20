In Verkhnyaya Pyshma, a 15-year-old teenager was found dead in his parents’ apartment

In Verkhnyaya Pyshma near Yekaterinburg, a 15-year-old teenager was found dead in his parents’ apartment. About this on Friday, January 20, informs e1.ru.

The body of a Russian schoolboy in a high-rise building on Uspensky Prospekt was discovered by his younger brother, who returned from training.

“He got scared, thought that he was playing a trick on him, called the neighbors. They have already called the parents, the police and an ambulance. Investigators came and questioned everyone,” said one of the local residents.

According to the interlocutor of the publication, the family where the deceased lived was prosperous. Father is a businessman, he loved children, there were no conflicts in the family. The child went to the 10th grade, but has recently been homeschooled.

In December, a 12-year-old schoolboy was found dead in the village of Kholbon in the Shilinsky district of the Trans-Baikal Territory. It was reported that the teenager could inhale household gas.