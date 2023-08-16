In Siberia, a schoolboy, swimming in the river, found packages with three IEDs and cartridges

In the city of Nazarovo, Krasnoyarsk Territory, a schoolboy was swimming in the Chulym River and found packages with bombs and cartridges at the bottom. This is reported Telegram-SHOT channel.

A 13-year-old boy stumbled upon the cache while diving. At the bottom, he noticed the packages and picked them up. They contained three explosive devices stuffed with nails, six fuses and 116 different cartridges. The student called the police.

The contents of the packages were sent for examination, which found that the bombs contained TNT and nails, they were assembled from grenade cases with industrial fuses.

Currently, law enforcement officers are searching for the owner of the cache.