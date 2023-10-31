In Novosibirsk, a schoolboy received a concussion after boxing training

In Novosibirsk, a 10-year-old schoolboy was hospitalized with a concussion after a boxing training session. About this NHS portal reported mother of a Russian schoolboy Kristina.

She clarified that the incident occurred on October 25 at a sports center in the Western microdistrict. “It so happened that the son did not say hello to the coach, or was lost in thought or something, the coach said to him: “You don’t want to say anything?” Then the son said hello and went to change his clothes,” she said. According to Christina, after this, during the lesson, the coach put her son in sparring in turns against four boys. At the same time, the coach told the student “not to cry,” she claims. This went on for six rounds.

When the child returned home, the woman noticed he had bruises and bruises on both ears. In addition, the student complained of headache and nausea. The child was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where doctors took an X-ray and diagnosed him with a concussion. The boy was hospitalized.

Christina also added that she contacted the coach. “The coach said that this is how he builds discipline. Everyone is punished, both small and large. He said that he would do as he saw fit,” she said. The woman noted that the coach was not suspended from work. Currently, the student’s parents are thinking about transferring their child to another institution.

Earlier, in Balashikha near Moscow, a 14-year-old teenager was admitted to intensive care after he received a slap on the head from a teacher during a math lesson.