In St. Petersburg, a student from school # 147 came to class wearing a helmet and an airsoft gun. The apprentice’s outfit embarrassed the guard – he decided not to let the teenager in, as a result of which a fight ensued between them. This was announced today by “Fontanka”.

At about eight in the morning, one of the students’ parents called the police, saying that “a man in a mask and with a gun in a holster” was trying to enter the school. When the police arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old schoolboy, who, in addition to a black suit, helmet and weapons, was also wearing a blue tie.

As Life specifies, the boy is in the eleventh grade. He dressed in an airsoft uniform and took with him a pistol with plastic balls to participate in the school theatrical scene. I did not think about the reaction of parents and students. Now investigators are working with him.

Earlier, psychologist Sergei Enikolopov explained that after the tragedy in Kazan, those around him will react differently to suspicious people. As long as this event remains in the ears of the Russians, they will be more vigilant, the doctor said.

On May 11, there was an attack on gymnasium No. 175 in Kazan. The attack was staged by a 19-year-old school graduate, former student Ilnaz Galyaviev. It was reported that Galyaviev began to prepare for him in February, for which he bought firearms in Yoshkar-Ola. 9 people died, 24 were injured. A case of mass murder was initiated, Galyaviev was taken into custody.