A schoolboy from the village of Puzevo, Voronezh Region, complained about the condition of the street, which was covered with clay. The Russian asked the officials to repair the problem area and make a good road there. This is reported by the Vesti Voronezh portal with reference to the Buturlinovka OnLine community in VKontakte.

According to the portal, the boy posted a photo of the road on Pervomayskaya Street on the Internet. It shows that the street is completely covered with mud and clay, and in some places puddles have formed. The sixth grader noted that due to the condition of the coating, his shoes are becoming unusable. He suggested that the authorities sprinkle the site with rubble.

The journalists turned to the head of the rural settlement Nadezhda Shatskaya for comments. The woman stated that she took office in early 2021 and was not aware of the problem at the designated site. However, she cannot influence the situation due to lack of funds. Shatskaya also suggested that it was not a schoolboy who complained about the condition of the road, but his father. The head of the settlement promised to repair the coating in the first half of 2021.

Earlier in March, residents of the city of Pugachev, Saratov Region, criticized the poor condition of the roads, which were flooded with water and covered with snow. The Russians mocked what had happened and called what they saw “the tricks of the Americans.” Some of them also offered to open a catamaran rental on the site.

