A school in Yamal has announced a competition to purchase bulletproof vests

In Yamal, a school announced a competition for the purchase of bulletproof vests. This reports “Sever-Press”.

In addition, it is planned to purchase pouches for magazines for the Kalashnikov assault rifle and pistol. We are talking about 15 sets of equipment.

The educational institution wants to purchase ammunition for teaching the subject “Fundamentals of Security and Defense of the Homeland.” The results of the auction will be announced on July 10, bulletproof vests and pouches should arrive at the school by September 27.

Earlier in Karelia, a participant in a special operation put ammunition on a schoolboy with a patch reading “cargo 200 – we are together.” Such a patch was worn, in particular, by the founder of “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin.