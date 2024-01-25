Near Orenburg, a school security guard was arrested for corrupting female students.

In the Orenburg region, a school security guard was arrested after being convicted of corrupting seventh grade students. This is reported by REN TV.

According to the source, a criminal case has also been additionally initiated against him under Part 3 of Article 135 (“Depraved acts committed against two or more persons under 14 years of age”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. It turned out that the man had been harassing another schoolgirl.

The incident near Orenburg became known on January 20. It was reported that a security guard committed indecent acts without violence against teenagers in the women's locker room.

The first victim was a 15-year-old student who lives in a special center for minors. Her unemployed mother is in Lyubertsy, Moscow region.