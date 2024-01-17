In the Sverdlovsk region, a school was ordered to pay compensation to a student for bullying

The Sverdlovsk school was ordered to pay compensation to a student who was bullied by her classmates. About it told in the press service of the Sverdlovsk Regional Court.

The conflict between students flared up in the spring of 2022. The mother of the injured schoolgirl contacted law enforcement after a fight between a classmate and her daughter, but the police refused to open a criminal case due to the age of the aggressor.

Then the girl’s mother filed a lawsuit against the classmate’s parents with a request to recover a total of 150 thousand rubles in favor of their daughter and in their own favor, but the court refused. However, he ordered the school to pay compensation to the victim. “The school recovered compensation for moral damages of 40 thousand and 20 thousand rubles in favor of the minor and her mother, respectively. Also, 30 thousand rubles of legal expenses were recovered in favor of the plaintiff,” the press service said in a statement.

Earlier, the State Duma wanted to lower the age of criminal responsibility as part of measures to combat bullying in schools.