Prosecutor’s Office Shows Video from Chelyabinsk School After Student Attack

The prosecutor’s office intends to check the safety and security at a school in Chelyabinsk after a 13-year-old armed student attacked his classmates. The department provided Lenta.ru with a video of the beginning of the supervisory agency’s inspection.

The footage shows the prosecutor, accompanied by staff from the Russian school, inspecting the scene of the incident.

The prosecutor’s office is also monitoring the investigation of two criminal cases opened by the Investigative Committee of Russia after the teenager’s attack under Articles 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Negligence”) and 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Organization of Murder”). Investigators are inspecting the scene of the incident and establishing the circumstances of the incident.

According to preliminary information, on the morning of September 16, a 13-year-old student attacked his classmates and a teacher. He was armed with a hammer, a knife and a pistol. Three children and a teacher were injured.