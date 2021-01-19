Russian sappers destroyed a complex of caves of militants of the Hayat-Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (banned in Russia) in the Syrian province of Hama.

Colonel Roman Bessmertny, chief of the engineering troops of the Russian Armed Forces grouping in Syria, said that the complex of caves was created by militants since 2012 with the help of mining machines and slave manual labor.

“We are destroying these caves in an explosive manner so that they can no longer be used. In the future, we will work out this area to discover the rest of the caves. There are a lot of them in this area, we will destroy everything, ”he said.

The complex, which includes five caves, was located near the village of Tarmala, which for a long time was under the control of militants. Electricity was installed there, part of its infrastructure was moved to above-ground buildings.

The largest cave included several spacious rooms connected by tunnels with ceilings up to 2.5 meters high. In them, the militants equipped accommodation, a small warehouse and a field hospital, where they provided assistance to the wounded.

In February 2020, militants left the area when the Syrian army advanced, abandoning the caves.