Sanctions on Russia

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has inevitably generated strong problems of a geopolitical nature, unfortunately still ongoing, but not only. Even in the world of sport, including Formula 1, athletes and pilots of Russian nationality they had to deal with exclusion from competitionsexcept for all those who agree to continue their activity without representing their flag, thus assuming a position and a neutral nationality.

From F1 to the Asian Le Mans Series

A decision also made by FIA, which shortly after the outbreak of the war then placed this ban on Russian and Belarusian pilots. In doing so, the exclusion from the starting grid occurred Nikita Mazepin, who was initially sanctioned by the European Union also due to the accusation that he and his father, the oligarch Dmitry, were close to Vladimir Putin. His experience ended in CircusMazepin then landed inAsian Le Mans Serieswinning in Sepang.

The most desired competitions

However, the 24-year-old has not yet forgotten his F1 past, indicating to the Russian magazine Championat the desire for a return to the top flight and other competitions: “Depending on the calendar I would very much like to participate in Le Mans and race in Daytona – he has declared – but I'm not forgetting Formula 1, although there are still difficulties. I may have a place at Le Mans, but we can't forget the sanctions. It's like taking one step forward, two steps back and three steps forward. After Formula 1, the Asian series is a downgrade. But I'm trying to maintain the right weight and shape to return to F1 if possible.”

The 'evil' of live TV

The Russian driver's biggest dream is therefore to return to the top series, but the current impossibility prevents him from being able to make his return, which constitutes an emotional wound for the former Haas, even more so when watching the GPs on TV: “It's not always a pleasant feeling to look at them – He admitted – it's even quite stressful. I know that just a four-hour flight from Moscow there is a track in Europe where there is racing, but for subjective reasons I can't go there, which obviously hurts.”