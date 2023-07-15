Russian sailors called loneliness the main problem of their profession

On duty, sailors spend a lot of time away from home and do not see their relatives for several months. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, representatives of this profession called loneliness the main problem of their work.

Seafarers’ working voyages last an average of four months. During this time, crew members miss important events in the lives of relatives and are practically switched off from the normal flow of social life.

“The biggest disadvantage in our work is still separation. We miss here, but we are missed there,” said Anton, who works on a ship that sails through the northern waters. He noted that he does not know a single sailor who would not miss relatives or pets.

Another interlocutor of Lenta.ru, Vladislav Vishnyakov, said that he thinks about loneliness only in his free time. At the same time, he is upset that, due to his profession, he and his colleagues have to miss a lot – for example, one of his brothers, being a sailor, missed the birth of his son.

Another sailor, Maxim Yezhov, noted that people in his profession must be morally stable in all difficulties.

Earlier, two-thirds of Russians surveyed said that work had a negative impact on their health. To reduce the negative impact on the body, most of the respondents go on vacation, and 33 percent of those surveyed plan to change jobs.