Russian sailors who returned from Libya spoke about the terrible conditions of their arrest. RIA News…

According to one of the crew members, Viktor Bodryaga, Libyan law enforcement officers kept them immobilized for a long time.

“One night we were tied up for 12 hours, immobilized. We were forced to constantly be in the same position, ”he shared.

The man also admitted that they did not understand where they were being taken until boarding the plane to Russia.

On the eve of the President of the Fund for the Protection of National Values ​​Alexander Malkevich announced the abduction of a group of Russians in Libya. The incident, as he clarified, took place several weeks ago, but with the assistance of Russian diplomats, the issue of their return was resolved as soon as possible.

So, on the night from Saturday to Sunday, the plane carrying the freed Russians and a citizen of Ukraine arrived at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport. Upon arrival, it turned out that the sailors did not have any documents with them, not even passports.

Meanwhile, the representative of the Government of National Accord (GNA) of Libya, Muhammad Siyala, claims that the Russian citizens were not kidnapped, but they were allegedly arrested after they were seen in Libyan waters.