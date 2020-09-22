The senior mate of the Palmali tanker Shovket Alekperova, which is on the roadstead in the port of Istanbul, has gone on strike. This is stated in a message published on September 22 at website Russian trade union of seamen.

The tanker has been in the roadstead since May 2020. At the moment, in addition to the chief officer, the captain from Rostov, Vadim Kayuchkin, is aboard the ship. It is noted that until recently there was a chef from Russia, but the Palmali company managed to find a replacement for him and after 10 months on the ship he was released home.

“The senior mate has been aboard the Shovket Alekperova for 13 months. He is not paid a salary or written off. Loans and mortgages on the seafront. The bailiffs have already joined the case, ”the message says.

According to Olga Ananyina, inspector of the International Federation of Transport Workers in Novorossiysk, the company does not react in any way to requests from seafarers. Thus, the only hope remains with the insurance company, which is obliged to pay for the repatriation of the ship’s crew.

According to Kayuchkin, the vessel is de-energized, therefore, despite the small range of products, it is possible to cook them only over a fire.

