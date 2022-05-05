An object in orbit around the Earth cataloged as 32398 broke up on April 15, the 18th Space Defense Squadron of the US Space Force. tweeted Tuesday (May 3). Sixteen pieces of space debris associated with the event are being tracked, the squadron added.

Object #32398 was a space tug engine that helped orbit three Russian GLONASS satellites in 2007, according to journalist Anatoly Zak, who runs RussianSpaceWeb.com. (GLONASS is the Russian version of the GPS navigation system.)

+ Space junk again forces strict maneuver to avoid collision with satellite

According to astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell, based at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, these GLONASS spacecraft took off on top of a Russian Proton rocket, whose upper stage had two small vacuum engines. Ullage engines slightly increase their parent rocket stages, to ensure booster fuel is properly positioned in the reservoirs for in-orbit engine restarts, McDowell explained in a series of tweets on Tuesday. (After all, you can’t rely on gravity to pull the thruster to the engine.)

These Proton upper-stage vacuum engines are known as SOZ engines, and there are currently 64 of them in Earth orbit, McDowell tweeted. The acronym is short for “Obespecheniya Zapuska System,” which roughly translates to “Launch Assurance System,” he said.

“SOZ engines don’t use all the propellant when firing. And they tend to explode years or decades later, leaving a pile of debris in a very elliptical orbit. At least 54 SOZ engines have already exploded.” McDowell tweeted.

The SOZ engine that just exploded traveled the Earth in a very elliptical path, approaching 388 kilometers and up to 19,074 kilometers, McDowell said in another tweet, noting that “debris will take some time to recover.” -log in”.

“So – this debris event was predictable and well understood; still very unhappy,” he wrote.

Space waste is a growing problem for satellite operators and mission planners. the European Space Agency (ESA) estimates that around 36,500 pieces of debris at least 10 centimeters wide are currently spinning around the Earth. And Earth’s orbit is likely home to about 1 million objects between 0.4 and 4 inches (1 to 10 cm) in diameter, according to ESA.

Russia increased the debris population with a widely condemned anti-satellite test (ASAT) in November 2021. The nation destroyed one of its own defunct satellites with a missile, spawning a new debris field in the same orbital neighborhood as the International Space Station (ISS). ). ISS operators had to burn the engine to avoid debris from the Russian ASAT.

