Omsk police detained a local resident who robbed a soldier who was dying while jogging; the Russian was searched for for nine months. This is reported on website Russian MIA Administration for the Omsk Region.

According to police, in July 2020, a 31-year-old resident of Magnitogorsk turned to law enforcement officers, reporting the theft of a smartphone from her husband, who died in Omsk. The 31-year-old soldier died in July last year while jogging on a sports ground. CCTV cameras recorded how two unknown persons approached the dying Russian, one of whom stole the phone. A criminal case was initiated under the article “Theft”.

Due to the poor quality of the video, the police were unable to identify the attacker. The suspect was detained on March 19 in a rented apartment, he turned out to be a 41-year-old resident of Omsk who had been previously repeatedly convicted of serious crimes. The man explained his act by mistaking a dying serviceman for a drunk. He used the phone stolen from the officer for some time, and later broke it and threw it away. He faces up to two years in prison.

