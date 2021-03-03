Voices continue to appear that give their opinion on this Boca that only receives blows and on the court does not perform as the fans expect. This time it was the turn of Jorge Ribolzi. He said everything about Miguel Ángel Russo and proposed another name heavy to take over the Xeneize.

The situations of the renewal of the contract of several professionals such as Julio Buffarini – from the directive they warned Russo not to use it – as well as several others was the beginning of the “bombs” that the Russian threw in the early hours of this Wednesday, in Radio Miter. Ribolzi was blunt with his opinion. “If they are important to the team, I will ask to use them. If they don’t let me put a player in Boca, like they did to Russo, I’m going to fuck off. That easy…“.

“I am not in the day to day, but the most important thing is to solve the problems within the dressing room. I have lived with colleagues, we have argued and even fought, but on the weekend we put on the Boca shirt and Boca is above all. This is how the club and us benefit, “said Ribolzi.

“The priority is the team, beyond the surnames. The best thing is to talk everything between the squad and the coach. In 1978 I argued with him ‘Toto’ (Juan Carlos) Lorenzo and the best thing was to leave. Eventually I spoke to him again and returned to the club. One has to take care of the things that correspond to them“said the former champion of the Copa Libertadores.

On how problems were solved in his time as a footballer, he said: “Sometimes they are necessary the slaps. I had friends, one was the ‘Chino’ (Jorge) Benítez, who for me was the best Boca player and for him I was the best player. To solve a question we shit ourselves. If you keep a lot of things to yourself, then you explode. It is not the best way to get lost, but the most important thing is always Boca “.

“People do not feel identified with this Boca. You can lose, it can go well or badly, but you have to have rebellion. Maybe it has no references, those that raise, that insult and that transmit something in the field. The Boca fan expects more“, analyzed the Russian Ribolzi.

He took advantage of his moment to talk about the present of the institution he presides Jorge Amor Ameal. “Russo is not on the line, but this Boca is more lost than Gustavo Alfaro’s team“, he affirmed. And he was encouraged to throw in a replacement to be the next coach of the champion of the Diego Maradona Cup. “Martin Palermo it’s a name that i like, regardless of the experience you are doing, you have to make your way, but It is a name that can give a lot to the club“.

With the return of Carlos Tevez to training, after the death of his father. In SuperMitre made a comparison when, Ribolzi was Alfio Basile’s assistant in the The Ribera and they lived closely with the death of Palermo’s son. “When the loss of the son happened it was painful, but the guy wanted to be there. You have to leave him free and that he made the decision if he wants to play or not. They are screwed moments and the player’s word is respected“, Hill.

