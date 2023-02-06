Home page politics

From: Richard Strobl

There are signs that Russia is planning a new Ukraine offensive. But with a premature attack, Putin could also make a big mistake.

Update from February 5, 10:22 p.m.: With the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine approaching, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned of a “symbolic action” by the occupying forces. There are already numerous reports and references to this, said Selenskyj on Sunday evening in his daily video address. Russia wants to take revenge for the defeats of the past year. “We have noticed that the pressure on various areas of the front and also in the information sector has increased.” Russia began the aggressive war against Ukraine on February 24 of the previous year.

The situation in the Donetsk region is currently particularly difficult. “But no matter how difficult it is and how great the pressure is, we have to survive,” Zelenskyj said. Ukraine must use every day and week to strengthen frontline defenses and the country’s international position.

Kyiv warns of February offensive – is Putin making the next big mistake in the Ukraine war?

First report from February 5th: Kyiv – Experts have long seen signs that Russia could launch a new large-scale offensive in the Ukraine war. It was mostly estimated that Moscow could be militarily ready for such a strike by spring or summer. But now the Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Resnikov is warning of a possible offensive by Russia – before the end of February.

According to Reznikov, Vladimir Putin’s Russia could launch a new offensive around the anniversary of the start of the invasion on February 24, more for symbolic reasons. US insiders also see a possible “decisive Donbass offensive”. At the same time, the Ukrainian defense minister added that Russia’s military is not actually militarily ready for such an attack at this point. For example, new Russian reserves are not yet available.

New Russian Ukraine offensive in February?

From the Russian point of view, however, such an attack might have the advantage that not all of the promised Western weapons have arrived in Ukraine, Resnikov continued. The politician nonetheless assured that his country had enough reserves to repel an attack.

The historian and Eastern Europe journalist Nikolay Mitrokhin also assumes that Russia will not be able to carry out major operations until May or even June. Then the spring will be over and the fields will be dry, Mitrokhin explained nv. However, he also agrees: “Another question is whether the Russian leadership understands that. Maybe they will start a big offensive as early as February.” However, according to the Ukraine expert, Russia currently does not have enough ammunition for such a strike.

Is Putin making Ukraine’s next big mistake?

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with members of patriotic youth organizations at the Battle of Stalingrad Panorama Museum February 2, 2023 in Volgograd, Russia. © IMAGO/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool

The experts at the US think tank Institute for the Study of War came to a similar conclusion in an analysis at the end of January. “Russia’s military failures in the Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts have repeatedly shown that the Russian military leadership overestimates the Russian military’s own capabilities,” it said. If Reznikov is right, Putin’s Russia could make the same mistake again. Accordingly, US experts do not consider a premature offensive by Russia to be impossible.