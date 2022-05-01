“Today, Russian entrepreneurs are buying foreign companies operating in Russia, buying the shares of partners who want to leave our market. Acting civilly. Under a law in international law”

It is “correct” to respond to the law approved by the US House of Representatives, which allows the transfer to theUkraine of assets seized from Russian companies, with the confiscation and sale of the assets on Russian territory of companies from “Non-friendly countries“like the Baltic nations, Poland and the United States itself. This was stated by the president of the Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin.

“The United States House of Representatives has approved a law that allows the transfer of frozen assets of Russian companies and citizens to Ukraine. A dangerous precedent has been created, which should have a boomerang effect in the States themselves”, writes Volodin on his Telegram channel, “this decision will not affect the economy of our country. However, yachts, villas and other properties seized from wealthy citizens did not contribute to its development“.” Russia’s reserves of gold and foreign exchange worth about $ 300 billion have also been frozen. They will come back, they will not go anywhere. These are state funds “, continues the president of the Russian lower house,” the Central Bank, in response, has prohibited foreign investors from withdrawing funds from our financial system. According to some estimates, there is talk of over 500 billion dollars. We have something to answer for“.

“Today Russian entrepreneurs are buying foreign companies they operate in Russia, by buying the shares of partners who want to leave our market. By acting in a civil manner. On the basis of a law in international law “, Volodin writes,” which cannot be said of a number of hostile countries: Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and even the United Stateswho are simply involved in a theft “.” In this regard, it is correct, in relation to an enterprise located in the territory of the Russian Federation whose owners come from hostile countries where similar decisions are made, to respond with mirror measures: confiscate these assets “, concludes the president of the Duma,” and the proceeds from the sale will be destined for the development of our country “.

