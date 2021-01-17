The Russian reusable Krylo-SV rocket engine for the Soyuz-7 (Amur) launch vehicle will run on methane and must perform up to 50 space flights during its service. Reported by RIA News with reference to the materials of “Roskosmos” posted on the website of state purchases.

Design requirements require the engine to be able to be used at least ten times. “To consider measures to increase the possibility of using a serial model of liquid-propellant rocket engines as part of the first stage of the LV up to 25, 50 times,” the document says. Other details are not provided.

In November, the Isaev Design Bureau of Chemical Engineering (part of Roscosmos) began to develop the Krylo-SV engine based on cryogenic components. He will return to the airfield using the folding wings. A month earlier, Roskosmos and the private company Reusable Transport Space Systems (MTKS) decided to build a reusable transport spacecraft that would compete with Elon Musk’s Crew Dragon. A contract was signed with the Progress Rocket and Space Center (RSC) (Samara) for the creation of a draft rocket design; no more than 70 billion rubles should be spent on this. The launch cost is estimated at $ 22-35 million.

The two-stage medium-class Amur rocket will have a reusable first stage and will replace the Soyuz-2 rocket currently in use. The first development start-up from the Vostochny cosmodrome is scheduled for 2026. With the reusable use of the first stage, the new rocket will be able to launch 9.5 tons of cargo into low-earth orbit.