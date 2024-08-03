Seleznev said he was put in solitary confinement and almost killed in an American prison
#Russian #Returned #Exchange #Speaks #Conditions #American #Prison
Seleznev said he was put in solitary confinement and almost killed in an American prison
One of the Russians who returned on exchange, Roman Seleznev, spoke about the conditions in the American prison. He shared his story on air “First Channel”.
Seleznev recalls being treated very badly in US prisons. Over the course of 10 years, he changed several such institutions. He was put in a punishment cell, and also almost killed a couple of times. The Russian had to check in every two hours, so he was woken up and the lights were on 24 hours a day.
#Russian #Returned #Exchange #Speaks #Conditions #American #Prison
Vice President and Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris has a slim one-point lead nationally over former president and Republican candidate Donald...
Paris (AFP) Chinese swimming star Pan Ganli led his country to a thrilling gold medal in the 4x100m medley relay...
Netanyahu warns Iran against attacking IsraelIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared his readiness to confront Iran. This is written...
"Federico Mollicone is a very right-wing man. Light years away from me." This is what he writes Piero Sansonettidirector of...
Lavrov and Egyptian Foreign Minister Discuss Ceasefire in GazaRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aty...
With the increasing reliance on digital networks in all aspects of life, investing in telecommunications network equipment has become vital...
Leave a Reply