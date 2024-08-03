Seleznev said he was put in solitary confinement and almost killed in an American prison

One of the Russians who returned on exchange, Roman Seleznev, spoke about the conditions in the American prison. He shared his story on air “First Channel”.

Seleznev recalls being treated very badly in US prisons. Over the course of 10 years, he changed several such institutions. He was put in a punishment cell, and also almost killed a couple of times. The Russian had to check in every two hours, so he was woken up and the lights were on 24 hours a day.