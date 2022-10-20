Home page politics

Andrew Schmid

Putin’s new commander in the Ukraine war: General Sergei Surovikin. © Uncredited/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP/dpa

The center of the Ukraine war is currently Cherson: It could lead to a fateful battle. Russia seems to want to conceal a withdrawal. All information in the news ticker

Ukrainian counteroffensive: Kremlin fears advance in Cherson.

Kherson retreat? Kremlin plans false flag dam attack

This News ticker on the military situation in Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Kherson – The Kherson region is one of four areas that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in a referendum. On Wednesday, the Kremlin chief imposed martial law in the Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. As Kyiv immediately announced, this will not change anything about the planned counter-offensive. The next fateful battle in the Ukraine war could threaten in Cherson.

Ukrainian counteroffensive: Kremlin fears advance in Cherson

The Russian army already fears a major attack by Ukraine to liberate the city of Kherson and the area on the north right bank of the Dnipro River. The Kremlin recently spoke openly of Ukrainian successes.

According to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, Ukrainian forces are advancing. However, the Ukrainian military suffered heavy blows during Russian tank attacks. Putin’s new general, Sergey Surovikin, even spoke of a “tense situation”. In addition, you will also make “difficult decisions”. A hint of a retreat? Or strategy?

Ukraine has not commented on the military situation in Kherson for days. In the end, however, Ukrainian troops continued to advance around the front line and liberated several towns. According to British intelligence, the Russian leadership is therefore considering a larger withdrawal of its troops from the area around Cherson to the west. London classified Surovikin’s statements as “highly unusual” because they deviated from previous Kremlin communications.

Kherson retreat? Kremlin plans false flag dam attack

However, a possible withdrawal could be difficult. All permanent bridges over the one-kilometer-wide Dnipro River were badly damaged, British intelligence said. So, is Russia resorting to a false-flag attack, a Russian false-flag attack that the Kremlin blames on Ukraine?

Explosive: According to the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) Russia wants to attack the hydroelectric power station Kakhovka to break a dam. Surovikin had publicly stated on Wednesday that Ukraine was planning such an attack and spoke of devastating floods.

The Kremlin’s strategy, according to ISW: “The Russian military may believe that breaching the dam could cover its withdrawal from the right bank of the Dnipro River and prevent or delay Ukrainian advance across the river.” Russia would then credit Ukraine for the attack responsible – and at the same time calmly withdraw from Cherson. (as)