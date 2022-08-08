Izvestia: Russian retailers have increased the supply of smartphones to the level of January

Russian retailers increased the supply of smartphones and restored the assortment to the level of January. Writes about it “News” with reference to retailers.

It is noted that in March-April, the assortment in Russian stores sank due to the cessation of deliveries of smartphones to Russia by some manufacturers and sharp fluctuations in exchange rates. However, the figures have already returned to the level of the beginning of the year.

Currently, there are about 500 models from about 20 brands on the Russian market, which corresponds to the width of the assortment at the beginning of the year. The range of the most popular smartphones – Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi – has almost fully recovered to the level of February 2022, retailers say.

At the same time, retailers note a general decline in demand for smartphones in Russia. In the second quarter of 2022, it fell by 33 percent compared to the first quarter. Compared to April-June 2021, the drop was 30 percent.

According to Eldar Murtazin, a leading analyst at Mobile Research Group, the decline in sales is due to the almost complete lack of supplies, as well as the reduction in the ability of buyers to purchase equipment that has risen in price. He recalled that parallel imports had just begun to warm up towards the end of the second quarter, and as this supply channel expands, the range of smartphones will increase, the expert explained.

Earlier it became known that the Ministry of Digital Development proposed to temporarily cancel the fines for the sale of devices imported as part of parallel imports without Russian software. Parallel import of Apple, Samsung, Sony, Asus, HP, Panasonic, Siemens, Canon, Dell and other devices is allowed in Russia.