Ministry of Industry and Trade: regional retailers will voluntarily limit prices for a number of products

Regional retailers in Russia will voluntarily limit the prices of a number of products in stores, this was reported on website Ministry of Industry and Trade.

“Regional retail chains will join the system of voluntary markup limits in stores for leading socially significant items – seasonal vegetables, sugar, bread, dairy products,” the report says.

Retailers made a corresponding proposal at a meeting of the department. The Ministry of Industry and Trade recalled that earlier the system of voluntary limiting the margin at the level of no more than five percent was introduced by large federal retail chains, for example, X5 Group and Magnit.

State Secretary – Deputy Minister Viktor Yevtukhov noted that it is necessary to analyze the current situation and work out compromise solutions in order to maintain a combination of price and quality that is comfortable for consumers.

Earlier it became known that the Ministry of Industry and Trade is going to support the initiative to abolish VAT on expired products, which retail chains will distribute to charity.