Residential buildings in Belgorod region were subjected to a massive attack from Ukraine

Residential buildings in the Belgorod region were subjected to a massive attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported by the governor of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel.

“In the Valuysky urban district, in the village of Borki, a kamikaze drone attacked a private house – the roof was broken and the windows were knocked out. In the village of Novopetrivka, as a result of an explosive device dropped from a drone, a gas supply line was damaged. Residents of the villages of Novopetrivka and Karabanovo, as well as the Babka farm, are temporarily without gas,” the official wrote.

In the village of Kozinka, a drone dropped a munition, causing damage to the roof and façade of a private home. In another village, the village of Bezymeno, a fire broke out in one private home after four drone attacks, and two more were damaged.

The day before it became known that from July 23 the authorities of the Belgorod region, which is regularly shelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, will restrict entry into 14 settlements where an extremely difficult operational situation is developing.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in Donbass. In this way, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.