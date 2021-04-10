The Russian nature reserve “Bolshekhekhtsirsky” in the Khabarovsk Territory told how in March 1997 Prince Philip visited it, tasted pasta and stewed meat and spent the night in an economy-class hotel room. The head of the institution Anton Fetisov said this RIA News…

According to Fetisov, on March 15, 1997, the management of the reserve announced that guests were coming there. The head of the reserve added that Philip had never visited Russian reserves, and the first was Khabarovsk. He was shown a unique collection of insects and taken to the Sosninsky cordon. At that time, Philip was about 76 years old, he walked 5 kilometers and overtook the accompanying people.

“Our inspectors were there, they cooked pasta and stewed meat on the fire, a la naval style. They don’t speak English, he speaks Russian. But, as the guys later told, they invited him to the “table”, the prince agreed without hesitation. I washed it down with tea from an iron mug, everything is fine, ”Fetisov said. He added that the inspectors were shocked to find out who their guest was.

After a walk through the reserve, the prince spent the night at a hotel in the village of Bychikha in an ordinary single room of economy class.

He left a letter of thanks after an overnight stay and an autograph. Fetisov called the prince an absolutely unassuming person and added that the staff of the reserve were delighted with him. He added that Philip remained delighted with the nature of the reserve.

Prince Philip died on April 9 at Windsor Castle at the age of 99. On June 10, he was supposed to be 100 years old. No cause of death has been named, and Britain has declared 20 days of nationwide mourning.

Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip Mountbatten was born in 1921 and has been married to Elizabeth II since 1947. Philip is the father of Prince Charles and the grandfather of Princes Harry and William.