Three employees of the fire and rescue service could have died while extinguishing a fire at an auto parts warehouse in Krasnoyarsk due to the fact that they did not have enough oxygen in their cylinders. Writes about this “Novaya Gazeta”.

The dead rescuers were looking for an injured person in the premises, but after a while they themselves stopped communicating. The publication published radio interception of firefighters’ communications. Rescuers said they ran out of air in their cylinders.

The fire started on Wednesday morning, February 3. The combustion area was 3500 square meters. The fire has been assigned the third (increased) difficulty rank. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case for causing death by negligence of two or more persons. The head of the EMERCOM of Russia, Evgeny Zinichev, ordered the creation of a special commission to investigate the causes of the fire.

Later, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported TASSthat rescuers found the bodies of firefighters who died while extinguishing a fire in a warehouse.