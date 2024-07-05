Volunteers of the search and rescue team “LizaAlert” found a pensioner who got lost with his dog in the forest in the Vladimir region. This is reported by “Channel Six”.

70-year-old Aleksandr Korolev and his dog Graf went into the forest to pick mushrooms in the city of Kurlovo in the Gus-Khrustalny district. When they did not return from their walk, relatives raised the alarm and called LizaAlert.

At that time, the relatives had already tried to find the pensioner themselves, but they only found his bicycle. On the first night, 12 volunteers went out to search, but they were unable to find the missing man.

“After a short break of several hours, the volunteers returned to the headquarters and left again. And they began working at 15:00 on July 2. 24 searchers, police officers, police dog handlers, concerned local residents left, and there were also SUVs, without which we would not have managed,” said the detachment’s information officer Angelina Eremina.

The man was found around midnight — his dog came to the volunteers. “The grandfather felt quite well. We did not need evacuation. He was also taken out in an SUV,” the press service noted, adding that the man went home after being examined by emergency doctors.

In January, it was reported that a Russian man who went missing 15 years ago was accidentally found in the Tyumen region due to his illness.