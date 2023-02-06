Rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia arrived in Turkey to participate in the aftermath of the earthquake in the south-east of the country. This became known on Tuesday, February 7.

Three planes landed at the Adana airport – two Il-76s and one An-148. More than 100 Russian rescuers and doctors arrived on aircraft, nine units of special equipment and an airmobile hospital were delivered, the correspondent reports. TASS.

On the evening of February 6, the planes of the Russian Emergencies Ministry took off for earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria. The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, Alexander Kurenkov, specified: Russian rescuers were sent on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was reported that employees of the Centrospas airmobile detachment and the Leader center would fly to the zones of devastating earthquakes on four planes.

On the night of February 6, seismologists recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, located near the Syrian border. At that time, it was reported that 2,379 people died and 14,483 were injured as a result of the incident.

Several dozen aftershocks followed. In the afternoon there was another earthquake of magnitude 7.6. Syrian provinces also suffered as a result of this natural disaster. The victims of the tragedy were 656 people, more than 1.4 thousand people were injured.

Earlier in the day, authorities said more than 7,300 people had been rescued from rubble within 20 hours of an earthquake in southeastern Turkey. It also became known that the number of personnel and vehicles increased.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared national mourning until February 12 inclusive.

Later, on February 7, it became known that the number of victims of the earthquake in Turkey increased to 2379. The number of injured was 14,483.