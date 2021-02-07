The Yamalo-Nenets District topped the list of Russian regions with the most affordable gasoline. Reported by RIA News with reference to their own research.

According to the data received, in the Yamalo-Nenets Okrug, 2,155 liters of AI-92 gasoline can be bought for an average salary in one month. The second line of the rating was taken by Moscow, where you can buy 1944 liters, and the third – Chukotka, with an indicator of 1707 liters. At the same time, residents of Dagestan (560 liters), Ivanovo Oblast (569 liters) and the Karachay-Cherkess Republic (573 liters) can buy the least amount of gasoline for an average salary.

In addition, the researchers found that fuel prices in Russian regions can vary greatly. So, in the Chelyabinsk Region, a liter of AI-92 in mid-January could be purchased for about 40 rubles, and in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug – for 60 rubles. In general, the cost of gasoline of this brand from mid-January 2020 to mid-January 2021 increased 2.9 percent.

Earlier, the head of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) Maxim Shaskolsky said that Russian oil companies will increase the output and stocks of gasoline at refineries, which may lead to stabilization of the growth of retail prices for fuel within inflation. According to him, measures were developed and defined to exclude the possibility of price changes above inflation in Russia.