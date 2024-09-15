RIA Novosti: the lowest share of housing and communal services costs was recorded in the Astrakhan Region

The lowest share of housing and communal services (HCS) costs for Russian families are in the Astrakhan region. In this region, costs make up about 6.3 percent of total consumer spending, writes RIA Novosti.

Low values ​​are also observed in Kalmykia, Dagestan, Sevastopol and Kabardino-Balkaria. In these Russian regions, the share of household expenses on housing and communal services is less than 7 percent of total consumer spending at the end of 2023.

In total, residents of 60 regions spend no more than 10 percent of their consumer spending on housing and communal services. At the same time, the highest share of expenses on housing and communal services was in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug – about 14 percent at the end of 2023. Buryatia (13.4 percent) and Amur Oblast (13.3 percent) were also among the leaders in terms of spending.

“On average in Russia, the average family’s monthly expenses on housing and communal services in 2023 amounted to 5,397 rubles,” the experts said. The most significant expenses were in the Magadan Region – the average family here paid more than 10 thousand rubles a month for housing and communal services.

Earlier, public figure and housing and utilities expert Dmitry Bondar said that discounts on housing and utilities payments are provided for pre-retirement age Russians in some regions. At the federal level, this category of Russians is exempt from paying land and property taxes on one property of each type of real estate.