Chelyabinsk Region is the leader among regions in terms of unsold apartments

The Chelyabinsk region turned out to be the region with the highest share of unsold apartments in new buildings among the largest regions. About this reports RBC, citing data from the Unified Information System for Housing Construction (UISHC).

In the Chelyabinsk region, 1.1 million square meters were unsold at the beginning of the second half of 2024, which is 78 percent of the apartment buildings under construction in the region. Over the month, the indicator in the Chelyabinsk region has not changed, and over the year it has decreased by 5 percentage points.

Related materials:

Bashkortostan came in second place (74 percent, 2.3 million square meters). At the beginning of June, the figure was 75 percent, and at the beginning of the second half of 2023 – 79 percent. Third place went to Krasnodar Krai, where 73 percent of housing under construction, or 6.2 million square meters, was unsold. A month ago, 74 percent of all housing under construction in the region was unsold, and a year ago – 79 percent.

The top ten also included Voronezh and Novosibirsk regions, Perm and Krasnoyarsk territories, Volgograd region, Rostov region and St. Petersburg.

The analysis took into account unsold space in new buildings in Moscow, St. Petersburg, as well as 14 regions, territories and republics, which include cities with a population of over a million.

Previously, the salary that would be sufficient for Russians to be approved for a mortgage loan to buy an apartment after the cancellation of the preferential mortgage program was calculated. In Moscow, the salary should be 233.9 thousand rubles, in St. Petersburg – no less than 164.8 thousand rubles.